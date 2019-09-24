Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $8.49 on Friday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

