ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $36.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 202,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

