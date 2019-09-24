Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,540 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at about $23,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

