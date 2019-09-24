Augur Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $8.78 or 0.00104094 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, AirSwap, Cobinhood and Binance. Augur has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00194221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00923028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00085604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Kraken, Poloniex, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Cryptopia, ABCC, CoinTiger, Bitsane, IDEX, DragonEX, Bittrex, Liqui, BitBay, Zebpay, Gatecoin, Upbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Crex24, GOPAX, Bitbns, Koinex, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Binance, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

