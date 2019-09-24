Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.05. 93,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,097. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

