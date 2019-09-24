AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,065,968 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.74.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

