Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AVID opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avid Technology by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,076,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 528.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 160.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

