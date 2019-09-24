Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.01 ($69.78).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.10 ($69.88) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA:SPR remained flat at $€63.30 ($73.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30,905 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.84. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.