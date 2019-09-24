Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.18.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

