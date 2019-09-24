B3Coin Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $368,933.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One B3Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00903333 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003541 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 753,386,631 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io.

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

