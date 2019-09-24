BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $502.99

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $502.99 and traded as high as $577.60. BAE Systems shares last traded at $561.60, with a volume of 6,471,055 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.89 ($7.66).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 555.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.