Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3,158,035 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

