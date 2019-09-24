Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,614,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,981 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

