Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Bank of America by 36.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,292,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,243,116. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

