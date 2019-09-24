Barclays Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. CGI has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,479,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 182,536 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $240,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 75.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

