Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Shares Down 3.7%

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), 14,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 5,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.31 ($0.98).

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a PE ratio of -241.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.33%.

In related news, insider Peter A. Lawrence sold 190,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £141,300.78 ($184,634.50).

About Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

