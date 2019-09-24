Base Resources (ASX:BSE) Stock Price Up 2%

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.18), approximately 122,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Base Resources (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

