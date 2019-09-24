Beacon Trading 45.4% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market cap of $118,905.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00648154 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00021479 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003866 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.