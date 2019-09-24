Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.67. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 417,699 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $974.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27.

Bega Cheese Company Profile (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

