Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 124,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 585,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$55,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,436.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

