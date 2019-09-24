Berenberg Bank Lowers City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Price Target to GBX 250

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Friday. City Pub Group has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million and a P/E ratio of 67.83.

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

