Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Berry Global Group worth $66,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

BERY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 895,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

