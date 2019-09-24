Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $645,314.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $645,314.00 and $556.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Exrates, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

