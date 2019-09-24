BidaskClub Downgrades Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SYMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 40.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

