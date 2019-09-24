BidaskClub Lowers Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 30.1% in the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 5,829,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

