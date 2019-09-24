BidaskClub Lowers Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $56.04 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

