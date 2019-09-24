BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.28). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 342,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $972,582. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,292,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 296,173 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,708,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 151,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

