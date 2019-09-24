BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $44.13 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,999,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

