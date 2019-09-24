Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $165.34 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $165.34 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00099052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMarket, Exmo, YoBit and Bitlish. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00454259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041514 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001921 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Binance, TDAX, Zebpay, Korbit, Bithumb, DSX, Bitlish, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Kucoin, YoBit, Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Coinone, Huobi, BitMarket, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bittrex, BitFlip, BitBay, Bleutrade, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Crex24, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Indodax, Graviex, Exmo and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.