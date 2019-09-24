Bitcoin Interest One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,153.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $792,378.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00429802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00045526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002980 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

