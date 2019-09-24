Bitcore Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $3,480.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,717.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01948838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.02641082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00663866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00692087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00419728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011563 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,841,159 coins and its circulating supply is 17,340,200 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

