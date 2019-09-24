Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,769.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $158,769.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00699796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010239 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

