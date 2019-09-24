BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $4.95 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $3,812.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00187254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00975064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

