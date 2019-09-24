Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

ZRE traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 52-week low of C$20.24 and a 52-week high of C$25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.39.

