BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.15).

BNP opened at €44.01 ($51.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.72. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

