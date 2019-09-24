Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.31

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $17.27. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 17,011 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.06 million and a P/E ratio of 27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.45%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

