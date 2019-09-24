Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,671 shares of company stock worth $3,536,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.