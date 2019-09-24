Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,671 shares of company stock worth $3,536,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

