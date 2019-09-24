BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Up 16.8%

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)’s share price was up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

