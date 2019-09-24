Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Increased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for about 16.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Brightcove worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brightcove by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brightcove by 68,190.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brightcove by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 337,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Brightcove Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.