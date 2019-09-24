Brion S. Johnson Sells 3,299 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,144. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

