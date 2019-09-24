Brokerages Anticipate American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Finance Trust an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,740,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 422.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,409,000 after buying an additional 5,370,965 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 317,409 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 113,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 816,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

