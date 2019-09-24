Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

