Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $102.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the highest is $102.60 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $98.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $401.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.90 million to $401.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $449.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 192,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.