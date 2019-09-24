Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $102.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the highest is $102.60 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $98.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $401.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.90 million to $401.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $449.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 192,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

