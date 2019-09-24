Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,437.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,656 shares of company stock valued at $279,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,847. The company has a market capitalization of $464.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.15. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

