Brokerages Anticipate Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Qurate Retail Inc Series A reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 106,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,949. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

