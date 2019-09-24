Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,978. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

