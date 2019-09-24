Brokerages Expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Brink’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. 385,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,564. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

