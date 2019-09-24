Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $495.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.62 million and the lowest is $487.20 million. Bruker posted sales of $466.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 409,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,845. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,326,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.