Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Greif posted sales of $987.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 15,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,759.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 1,190 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 178.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $4,762,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at $3,048,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.71. 227,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

