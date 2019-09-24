Brokerages Set $45.50 Target Price for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 23 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,379. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $862.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SP Plus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 853,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.